Daytona 500 postponed until Monday due to bad weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) — The Daytona 500 was postponed until Monday because of rainy weather at the Florida track, NASCAR said Sunday.

“NEWS: Today’s 62nd running of the #DAYTONA500 has been postponed due to inclement weather. The race will resume on Monday at 4 PM ET on FOX,” NASCAR said on Twitter.

Considered the Super Bowl of stock car racing, the Daytona 500 has served as the NASCAR season opener since 1982. The 200-lap, 500-mile-long race will feature 40 drivers on the track of the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.

The winner takes home a replica of the Harley J. Earl Trophy and about $1.5 million.

Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump welcomed NASCAR fans to the start of the race with a lap around the track in his presidential limousine.