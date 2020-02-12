Skip to content
Daytona 500
Ryan Newman awake and speaking after Daytona 500 crash
Ryan Newman in serious condition after crash at Daytona 500
Video
Racing world reacts on social media to Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500
Video
PHOTOS: Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona
Video
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman involved in fiery crash in Daytona 500
Video
Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500 in photo finish
Daytona 500 resumes on FOX 5 after Sunday’s rain delay
Daytona 500 postponed until Monday due to bad weather
PHOTOS: Starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500
Video
Joey Logano leads final practice before Daytona 500
President Trump to give command to start engines at Daytona
Denny Hamlin looks to defend Daytona 500 title
Video
Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
Video
Corey LaJoie looks to step into dad & grandfather’s racing shoes
Video
Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car