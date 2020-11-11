Cutouts of SDSU fans will fill seats this season at Viejas Arena. Here’s how it works

SAN DIEGO – Even without fans in the stands, San Diego State has found a new way to fill up seats for home basketball games this season at Viejas Arena.

The San Diego State Aztecs are selling fan cutouts to support its men’s and women’s programs, the university’s athletics department said this month. (Provided photo)

The Aztecs are selling fan cutouts to support its men’s and women’s programs, the university’s athletics department said. Cutouts range between $50 for standard placement in the lower level of the arena to $100 for premium placement behind benches and scorer’s tables, which are the most likely to appear on television.

Proceeds benefit San Diego State Athletics in support of student-athletes, according to SDSU.

SDSU plans to sell the cutouts until fans are allowed back in the arena, similar to many other college and professional teams this year including the San Diego Padres. The deadline for a cutout to appear at the team’s home opener is Nov. 16.

More information including how to purchase cutouts is available online at goaztecs.com/sports/2020/10/26/aztec-fan-cutouts.aspx.