SAN DIEGO — Snapdragon Stadium will serve as a first-time host for a popular soccer event this summer, officials said.

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, a men’s soccer tournament between June 16 – July 16, will hold a match at the new San Diego stadium, Snapdragon announced in a release Monday. It features teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region,” said Victor Montagliani, Concacaf president and FIFA vice president. “With each passing edition, this competition has reached new heights on and off the pitch and I am certain the 2023 tournament will deliver outstanding football, and capture the imagination of fans across our confederation and beyond.“

Games will be played at 15 stadiums in 14 U.S. and Canadian metropolitan areas, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final on July 16 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

A complete schedule of matches, venue assignments, ticketing information and other details will be released at a later time, officials said.