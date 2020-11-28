Colorado beats SDSU 20-10 to move to 3-0

San Diego State wide receiver Jesse Matthews, center, flies after being hit by Colorado safety Derrion Rakestraw, left, as Colorado linebacker Nate Landman comes in for the stop in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sam Noyer ran for a score and threw for another to help Colorado hold off San Diego State 20-10 as the Buffaloes remain undefeated under new coach Karl Dorrell.

Jarek Broussard rushed for 124 yards to top the 100-yard mark for a third straight game, while a Colorado defense led by linebacker Nate Landman kept relentless pressure on a banged-up Aztecs offense.

A stingy San Diego State defense kept things close, though, even providing a big first-half spark when Darren Hall picked off a Noyer pass and returned it for a 57-yard score. That was after Colorado grabbed a 14-0 lead behind a 1-yard TD run by Noyer and a 3-yard flip pass to Jaylon Jackson.