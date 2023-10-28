SAN DIEGO — “It was just very simple for me because I was always good with my hands,” said City Heights native and Bantamweight boxer Adan Palma.

While most kids were learning how to ride a bike, a 10-year-old Palma was learning how to box.

“I never thought I’d be fighting or meeting people, going on a plane for the first time because of boxing. It’s taken me very far,” he told FOX 5.

Making his professional boxing debut at the age of 19, the Canyon Hills High School alumni took his first four professional bouts abroad. He fought all over Mexico for a chance at earning bigger cards here in the U.S.

“Told myself — if other world champions could do it, I could do it. I have two arms and two legs, it’s not impossible,” said Palma. “Whether you take a loss, win, draw — you can either sit down or take it to the chest, or get up and go for the next win. It’s not the end of the world, but obviously nobody wants to lose.”

Losing hasn’t been in his repertoire.

After a perfect 6-0 record, including four knockouts to start his career, the 22-year-old finally earned his stateside opportunity. He’ll be fighting in his hometown this November, and believing this could be the launching pad for even bigger bouts.

“A lot of my family members haven’t had the chance to go see me,” said Palma. “Now they have the chance to see me fight. It’s not just about the muscle, it’s about the mind. See what you can do to get the advantage. I plan on taking full advantage of this opportunity.”

Palma will hit the ring on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel.