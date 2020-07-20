CIF delays high school sports season until at least December

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s governing body for high school sports announced Monday that the youth athletic schedule will be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and new rules on reopening campuses.

The California Interscholastic Federation said most seasons will not begin until at least December 2020 or January 2021.

The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order last week that will keep most schools across the state from holding in-person classes to start fall.

View the full schedule here

“In releasing a new sports calendar, the state’s governing body for high school sports might be giving the state’s more than 800,000 athletes their best opportunity to have a sports season in the 2020-21 school year,” columnist Eric Sondheimer wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

Now each of the state’s 10 sections will release their own sports schedules built around the CIF calendar. Principals and athletic directors are expected to meet with their coaches this week to devise a plan, according to the L.A. Times.

“We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront,” CIF wrote as they released the revised calendar.

“As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section.”

Get full details about the new calendar here.