SAN DIEGO — One more game until the NCAA Tournament championship game for the San Diego State University Aztecs men’s basketball team!

America’s Finest City is buzzing with excitement as SDSU looks ahead at their Final Four matchup against Florida Atlantic University. The game tips off this Saturday at 3:09 p.m.

Looking to cheer on the team during this historic March Madness run? Here’s a list of spots to enjoy the Aztecs:

WHERE TO WATCH THE GAME

Novo Brazil Brewing Company

2015 Birch Rd #1017

Famous for its beer, kombucha and food in a Brazilian-influenced aesthetic, the South Bay location is known to get electric for big-time sporting events.

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave

The multi-level entertainment complex in Pacific Beach features five indoor/outdoor bars, 38 television screens and Baja-inspired food fresh from their restaurant.

Sandbar Sports Grill

718 Ventura Pl

Watch SDSU and grub on Southwestern Chimi Rolls and Mission Nachos next to the shore in Mission Beach.

Park 101

3040 Carlsbad Blvd

The North County restaurant is offering drink specials during the Final Four game: $6 Alesmith SDSU Ales, $5 Bud Lights, $7 Space Dusts, Big Waves, and Longboards and $5 shots of Skrewball, Jameson and Altos.

HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

The game will be televised on CBS 8 or through Paramount+ at 3:09 p.m. You can listen to it on San Diego Sports 760.