SAN DIEGO — One more game until the NCAA Tournament championship game for the San Diego State University Aztecs men’s basketball team!
America’s Finest City is buzzing with excitement as SDSU looks ahead at their Final Four matchup against Florida Atlantic University. The game tips off this Saturday at 3:09 p.m.
Looking to cheer on the team during this historic March Madness run? Here’s a list of spots to enjoy the Aztecs:
WHERE TO WATCH THE GAME
Novo Brazil Brewing Company
2015 Birch Rd #1017
Famous for its beer, kombucha and food in a Brazilian-influenced aesthetic, the South Bay location is known to get electric for big-time sporting events.
Mavericks Beach Club
860 Garnet Ave
The multi-level entertainment complex in Pacific Beach features five indoor/outdoor bars, 38 television screens and Baja-inspired food fresh from their restaurant.
Sandbar Sports Grill
718 Ventura Pl
Watch SDSU and grub on Southwestern Chimi Rolls and Mission Nachos next to the shore in Mission Beach.
Park 101
3040 Carlsbad Blvd
The North County restaurant is offering drink specials during the Final Four game: $6 Alesmith SDSU Ales, $5 Bud Lights, $7 Space Dusts, Big Waves, and Longboards and $5 shots of Skrewball, Jameson and Altos.
HOW TO WATCH THE GAME
The game will be televised on CBS 8 or through Paramount+ at 3:09 p.m. You can listen to it on San Diego Sports 760.