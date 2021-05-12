Chargers will open season at Washington; face Cowboys in home opener

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers drops back to pass during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) – The Los Angeles Chargers will open their 2021 season by playing at Washington on Sept. 12 and will face the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 19 in their home opener at SoFi Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Chargers will play three prime-time home games — a “Monday Night Football” game Oct. 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders; a Nov. 21 “Sunday Night Football” game against the Pittsburgh Steelers; and a “Thursday Night Football” game against the Kansas City Chiefs Dec. 16.

The Chargers’ other home games will be Oct. 10 against the Cleveland Browns; Oct. 31 against the New England Patriots; Nov. 14 against the Minnesota Vikings; Dec. 12 against the New York Giants; and Jan. 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Their other road games will be Sept. 26 against Kansas City; Oct. 17 against the Baltimore Ravens; Nov. 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles; Nov. 28 against Denver; Dec. 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals; Dec. 26 against the Houston Texans; and Jan. 9 against Las Vegas.

The Chargers will begin their three-game preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in a home game for the Rams. The Chargers will play host to the San Francisco 49ers in the season week of the preseason and conclude the preseason by playing at Seattle.

Dates for the preseason games will be announced later.

Public sale of select single-game tickets will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chargers.com.

