Chargers unveil uniforms with new bolts, plenty of powder blue

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers have a fresh new look, revamping their uniforms with an emphasis on the team’s popular powder blue and sunshine gold color scheme.

The new-look unis also bring back numbers on the helmets, and a tweak to the classic Chargers “bolt” logo.

“Staying true to Powder Blue and Sunshine Gold, we brought both colors to the forefront of the uniforms as a reflection of our diverse, outdoor culture,” the team wrote online.

“Whether it’s a Sunday cruising down the Venice Boardwalk or taking in the sights and sounds at the Olvera Street Marketplace, there’s an unmistakable energy that’s unique to Los Angeles. And while it’s not easy to reflect a vibe in uniforms, we set out to do just that with a bold, vibrant, and electric update that pays tribute to our AFL roots.”

It’s a new era for the team formerly from San Diego. They’re set to move in to a new stadium in Los Angeles, and mainstays Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates have moved on. Young stars such as Joey Bosa and Derwin James (and perhaps a quarterback in the 2020 draft this week?) will have a fresh ‘fit as they try to define the team’s future.