Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) lunges into the end zone for a touchdown over Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Chargers have placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season.

Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. The Chargers are at New Orleans on Monday night.