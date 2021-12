Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham is expected to be discharged from the hospital after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City on Thursday night.

The team says Parham stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. Coach Brandon Staley says he has been in contact with Parham’s mom and girlfriend.

Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 17, 2021

He was hoping to speak to Parham some time later in the day.