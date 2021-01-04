Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with head coach Anthony Lynn, owner Dean Spanos announced Monday.

“As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations,” Spanos said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Lynn had been the head coach since the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017. Lynn had two winning seasons and one playoff appearance in the past four seasons. This year, the team finished 7-9, winning their last four games.

“Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program,” the statement continued. “We have been innovative in many faces of our organization in recent years, and we need to carry that over to our entire operation. Our fans need to know that the Los Angeles Chargers are committed to consistent, winning football. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

