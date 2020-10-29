Chargers cancel practice after positive test for COVID-19

COSTA MESA, Calif (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice.

The Chargers said they were notified of a positive test Wednesday night and that an unidentified player immediately went into quarantine.

The team also identified the player’s close contacts, and they remained away from the complex.

All team meetings were held virtually in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos before coach Anthony Lynn canceled practice, which was supposed to be just a walkthrough.