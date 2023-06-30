SAN DIEGO — One Carlsbad man has completed more than 200,000 pull ups and counting.

“It’s been a journey,” says Jordan Veiga.

Veiga set a world record in mixed grips pull-ups, two actually. He pumped out thousand per day for 180 days straight, setting the record for most pull-ups in one month and in six months.

“No rest days at all, not one rest day for the entire year. Just super proud of myself, I’ve never worked this hard in my life,” says Veiga.

The 28-year-old’s hard work not only transformed into a world record, it also transformed his body.

“I was 15 pounds heavier, I was thin. My body adapted and I got a lot stronger,” says Veiga.

The Carlsbad native also credits his friends for pushing him on his record-breaking pull-up day.

“They pushed me to my limits. I set a new PR for myself. I did 780 pulls in a hour time frame. The most I’ve ever done is 650 pull ups,” says Veiga.

HIs new PR earned him another world record medal and another chance to remind people why he started in the first place: using athletics as a positive outlet to improve his mental health.

“I had no idea what this world record journey would do for my life. I took a chance, I bet on myself, and I couldn’t be happier with that decision in my life,” says Veiga.

He plans to continue for the next six months.

“My ultimate goal, which is my third world record for most pull ups. Job’s not finished., I’m going to keep grinding, halfway there,” says Veiga.