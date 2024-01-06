SAN DIEGO — Carlsbad High School head basketball coach Clark Allard and his squad are riding high after becoming the fifth San Diego area team to win the national division title at the 33rd Torrey Pines Holiday Classic.

“One of the coolest moments of my life. For us to be in the position where we were holding that trophy, like one of those teams is pretty special and pretty surreal,” said Clark Allard, Carlsbad basketball head coach.

Junior guard Jake Hall scored 27 points in the championship game, leading him to win the tournament MVP Award.

“It just felt really good, we were all super relieved,” said Hall. “We knew we could get it done, but it felt nice to actually get it done.”

The title didn’t come easy. The Lancer beat some of the top teams in the country, including Northern California powerhouse Archbishop Mitty — coach Allard’s alma mater.

In the championship, the Lancer beat Faith Family from Texas with as assist from a rival coach.

“Coach Haupt from Saint Augustine actually called me before the Faith Family game with planning on how to handle them, which was really cool,” said Allard. “He didn’t need to do that, but went out of his way to help me out.”

That help paid off. Carlsbad won it’s first national division title since 2001 – now the only school from San Diego County to win the championship twice.

Before becoming the Lancers’ head coach, Allard spent 8 years on the Torrey Pines coaching staff. He shared a special moment with Falcons Head coach John Olive after the tournament.

“To be able to stand next to him and have him hand me that trophy, he’s taught me basically everything I know about the game of basketball,” said Allard. “To have him put his arm around me and tell me, he’s proud of me — really cool moment for me and definitely one I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Allard sees this win as a victory for America’s Finest City.

“I think that the San Diego community looks for a San Diego team to win this tournament. It hasn’t happened every often. It was pretty cool to do that for them,” said Allard.