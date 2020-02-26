Brian Dozier can earn up to $4M with San Diego Padres

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: Brian Dozier #9 of the Washington Nationals looks on during batting practice prior to Game Four of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Second baseman Brian Dozier would get a $2.2 million, one-year contract if added to the San Diego Padres’ 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $1.8 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances.

Dozier agreed to a minor league contract Monday and hopes to win the starting job. Jurickson Profar and Greg Garcia are the leading candidates to share time at second for the Padres. Both on the 40-man roster.

The 32-year-old Dozier spent last season with the World Series champion Washington Nationals. He hit .238 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 482 plate appearances.