Breeders’ Cup tickets go on sale Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — The Breeders’ Cup returns to Del Mar in November and general admission tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday.

Del Mar Racetrack is hosting the Breeders’ Cup for the second time ever Nov. 5-6. Organizers say all Breeders’ Cup tickets must be purchased in advance and a limited number of general admission tickets go on sale Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

There are three general admission ticket options varying in price from $50-675 that offer standing room access in their respective sections. They do not include a reserved seat and can be purchased by visiting BreedersCup.com/Tickets or by calling the ticketing office at (859) 514-9428.

Organizers are encouraging fans to buy tickets as soon as possible as demand is expected to be high. Parking passes are already sold out, according to the event website.