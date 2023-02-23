DEL MAR, Calif. — The Breeders’ Cup, the World Championships for thoroughbred racing, is officially returning to Del Mar.

Fans from around the globe will be headed to San Diego in 2024 to witness the best-of-the-best in horse racing during a two-day competition along the Southern California coastline.

The 2024 event, which will be held Nov. 1 through Nov.2, will consist of 14 races with awards totaling more than $31 million, according to an announcement by Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Thursday.

Del Mar previously hosted the competition ins 2017 and then again in 2021, setting wagering records on both occasions.

“We’re excited for the return of Breeders’ Cup to Del Mar in 2024. The prestige of the event combined with our venue’s iconic, seaside setting makes for an extraordinary weekend,” said Josh Rubinstein, President of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. “Additionally, we are grateful for the economic support the championship races bring to our community. This is a milestone event for San Diego and we look forward to building upon the record-breaking success in 2017 and 2021.”

The 2024 World Championship in San Diego will mark the 41st Breeder’s Cup.