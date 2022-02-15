Here’s who will sing national anthem at Daytona 500

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Local farmers are reacting after the U.S. government on Sunday suspended all imports of Mexican avocados for the first time since 1997, when the country lifted a ban on avocados from certain areas of Mexico.

Ben Holtz, president of California Avocado Direct, owns an avocado farm in Escondido.

“We hear that there’s some potential that an inspector's life was threatened or a conversation got really heated where there was some very serious concerns, that’s a concern to all growers," Holtz said. "We want everyone to be safe and we want the process to go smoothly, and we want a stable market.”

Most of the avocados consumed in the U.S. -- that’s about 2 million pounds a year -- comes from Mexico, with the more seasonal crop, about 300- 400,000 pounds, coming from California. For growers like Holtz, he says they can manage a three or four-week hold, but after that, it's an unknown.