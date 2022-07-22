DEL MAR, Calif. — It’s opening day at Del Mar, and while most people were focused on fashion, the bettors had their eyes on the horses.

Spectators like Dennis Jefferson have been betting so long they’ve got it down to a science.

Jefferson went on to win in the first race of the day.

“Opening day at Del Mar first race, it’s great. I was just hoping the eight will hold on. Favor was breathing right down his neck, coming at him hard, but the eight held on, held him off,” Jefferson said.

A pattern formed for some of the races.

The first and the Oceanside Stakes races, with a purse of $100,000, each had a horse wearing the number eight win. The second, third, fourth and seventh races all had a horse wearing the number four win.

Needless to say, almost everyone had a great time at opening day, especially those who bet on four or eight.