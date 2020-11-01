Bell, San Diego State run to 38-7 win over Utah State

The logo for San Diego State University as it appeared on campus on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Greg Bell had 22 carries for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown and added 29-yard TD reception to help San Diego State beat Utah State 38-7.

Chance Bell added 98 yards rushing and a score and Jordan Byrd had a 73-yard TD run as the Aztecs finished with 407 yards rushing. Jason Shelley connected with Deven Thompkins on a 37-yard scoring pass on the last play of the first half for Utah State (0-2, 0-2) to make it 10-7.

SDSU had 570 total yards and its defense limited the Aggies to just 215 and forced three Utah State turnovers.

