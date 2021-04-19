Ballast Point gifts Joe Musgrove free beer for life after no-hitter

SAN DIEGO — Ballast Point Brewing Company presented San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove with a lifetime supply of free beer Saturday in honor of his historic no-hitter.

“This card entitles Joe Musgrove to complimentary beer to be enjoyed at ANY Ballast Point Brewing Company location from this point forward,” the card stated.

“Holy cow,” Musgrove said when he read the card. “That’s free beer for life right there. My favorite spot, too … Thank you, Ballast Point. It will get well used. I promise.”

Musgrove, a 28-year-old native of El Cajon and a Grossmont High School graduate, threw 112 pitches during the April 9 start against the Rangers, striking out 10 and surrendering no runs in the first no-hitter in franchise history.