SAN DIEGO — Another Aztecs team is making a deep postseason run.

San Diego State University’s softball team won 6-3 over Liberty University on Sunday, fighting to make the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in school history. The victory comes after SDSU beat Liberty to open the tournament on Friday.

The Flames dealt the first punch, jumping out to a 2-0 lead, but after that, it was all Aztecs.

Sophomore Cali Decker got things going for SDSU with her fourth home run in the last seven games and sixth homer in the season.

In the sixth inning, AJ Murphy scored her fifth homer of the season, bringing SDSU up to 3. Twelve pitches later, Jeweliana Perez hit a no-doubter that looks like it would’ve left Petco Park.

The Aztecs are one of just 16 teams remaining in the tournament. They’ll play Utah, the No. 15 overall seed, in a best-of-three series this weekend in Salt Lake City.