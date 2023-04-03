SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University men’s basketball Twitter account said it best, “What a ride.”

Although they lost to the University of Connecticut Monday night in the NCAA national championship game, it was a season to remember for SDSU.

The fighting Aztecs made history during March Madness, from making it out of the Sweet 16 for the first time, to making it all the way to the finals.

Many local and state figures took to Twitter to show their support for San Diego State:

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

“What a historic journey for @Aztec_MBB ! Our entire city is so proud. Thank you for an incredible season and I look forward to welcoming the entire team home. #GoAztecs“

“Amazing run. History made. Beyond proud. Way to go @Aztec_MBB! #TheTimeIsNow“

Gov. Gavin Newsom

“An incredible season by an incredible team who showed us all what true grit and CA pride look like. #GoAztecs“

President pro Tempore of the California State Senate Toni G. Atkins

“Terrific playing by @SDSU @Aztecs_MBB in the final game. To make it this far was to make history for San Diego, and I’m so proud of this team! #MarchMadness“

San Diego Padres

“Season to be proud of,@Aztec_MBB!”

Tony Gwynn Jr.

“.Salute to @Aztec_MBB! Transformative run for the program, school, and the city! We couldn’t be more proud of the way you all represented for the alumni, school, and city. #aztecs4life“

Senator Steve Padilla

“Such a well fought game. @Aztec_MBB can go home with their heads held high. First ever appearance in the National Championship and the Final Four. These players have made San Diego proud!”

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs

“So proud of @Aztec_MBB . You played your hearts out tonight!”

San Diego Gulls

“Still so proud “

President of San Diego State University Adela de la Torre

“I could not be more proud of the way the team has represented @SDSU with such honor and class. They were FEARLESS and overcame challenge after challenge on the national stage.”

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond

“You’ve made San Diego proud! Congratulations on a fantastic season @Aztec_MBB!”