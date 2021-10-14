Aztecs release season ticket prices for new football stadium

A rendering of the new Aztec Stadium, opening for the 2022 football season at the site where SDCCU Stadium previously sat. (San Diego State University Athletics Dept.)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego football fans, starved of an NFL team and watching their top college squad play in Los Angeles this year, are eagerly awaiting the open of San Diego State’s new stadium in Mission Valley — and now we know how much super-fans will shell out for season tickets.

When Aztec Stadium opens in 2022, season ticket packages for the team’s seven home games will start at $250, plus a $100, one-time “stadium excellence gift,” according to the school.

That scales up to $1,500 for the most premiere sections, with the one-time “gift” payments (which are payable over 1-3 years) also increasing for each tier.

A seating chart released by SDSU athletics also shows the designated student section, concentrated behind the north end zone.

The stadium will be able to house up to 35,000 fans, including 2,000 spots that are standing room only. There will be more than 24,000 general admission seats, and the student section is 5,000 seats strong.

In a news release promoting the plans, the school’s athletics department wrote that “more than 60 percent of the tickets available to purchase on a season basis at the new stadium are within $39 of the 2019 season ticket prices at the old SDCCU Stadium.”

This chart, released by SDSU Athletics, shows the different tiers available to Aztecs Stadium season ticket holders.

The school also explained the rationale behind its stadium excellence gifts, saying they’ll be used exclusively to support the costs of financing the stadium and will not be charged repeatedly.

“I am excited to enter the next phase of selling season tickets for Aztec Stadium,” John David Wicker, the school’s director of athletics, said. “We have worked diligently with our design and construction partners to create a stadium experience that is second to none. SDSU will finally have a homefield advantage.”

The school encouraged people interested in getting season tickets to visit the Aztec Stadium Experience Center. The center is set up at an office building on Friars Road and offers fans interactive displays that the school says will help them make their final choices.

You can learn more and reach out for tickets on the stadium’s website.