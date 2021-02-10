Aztecs PA announcer turns ‘The Show’ into one-man job amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO – The Show is missing from Viejas Arena this season, but its conductor still remains.

Daren Sparks, the public address announcer at San Diego State University Athletics Department, has become a one-man show this season at Viejas Arena with fans not able to attend games because of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Daren Sparks has held the position of Aztecs PA Announcer for the last 17 years. This year marked his first as the standalone sixth man.

“It’s a dream — I come to work every day pinching myself,” Sparks said. “I’m the voice of the Aztecs and I’m from San Diego. It’s such a dream come true.”

The Clairemont Mesa native is chock full of Aztec stories. From the infamous Kawhi Leonard vs. Jimmer Fredette game inside Viejas Arena in 2011 to the time the SDSU football team topped No. 19 Stanford at home in 2017.

Through ups and downs, Sparks has been in the heart of it all.

“You’re not a part of the team, you’re not in the locker room but you are facilitating them on their journey,” he said.

Click on the video above to find out more.