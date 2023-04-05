SAN DIEGO — Snapdragon Stadium will host a celebration to honor San Diego State University men’s basketball team’s historic March Madness run, the school’s sports department said.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., according to SDSU. Parking will open at 4:30 p.m., stadium gates at 6 p.m. and a red carpet arrival for the Aztecs at 6:30 p.m.

The team will then make their way into the stadium starting from the roundabout in the southeast side of the parking lots to inside the east gate, officials said.

A maximum of six free tickets must be claimed in advance.

During the program, there will be speeches from members of the SDSU men’s basketball team and dignitaries from San Diego State and the City of San Diego, per the school.

Fans will have opportunities for interactive photos with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies, as well as Final Four merchandise available for purchase.

This past Monday, the Aztecs lost to UConn in the NCAA national championship game, but produced a season to remember.