Aztecs in LA? SDSU considers Chargers’ one-time home for 2021 season

SAN DIEGO — Another beloved San Diego football team could play their games in Carson, California in 2021 if the project to replace SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley keeps getting delayed, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

That’s because San Diego State is growing “increasingly frustrated” by the process of acquiring the land for their new stadium and campus expansion plan, the U-T’s Kirk Kenney writes.

The Aztecs’ lease expires following the 2020 season, and the university and City of San Diego are in a protracted negotiation regarding the final sale of the land in Mission Valley.

Originally, SDSU planned to keep playing in the old building while construction on the new stadium was underway nearby. But the school’s athletics director, John David Wicker, told the U-T he would explore elsewhere in Southern California before committing to play in SDCCU Stadium in 2021.

Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles County, which served as the Chargers’ temporary home the past two seasons, is among the options.

“If we are a tenant somewhere else, we know we’re not going to have to worry about what happens if concrete starts falling in a Club area or the video board that is what, 20 or 30 years old, goes out,” Wicker told the U-T.

“I can say right now we can provide a better game-day atmosphere at one of those other buildings than we can in our building today.”