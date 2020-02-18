Aztecs hold steady at No. 4 as NCAA’s only undefeated team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State (26-0) remained the nation's last unbeaten team and was ranked No. 4 in the latest poll by Associated Press.

"I told our team, ‘Let’s get greedy. Let’s play for perfection,’” Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said. “If we’re this close, we might as well play for a perfect regular season. ... Let’s do something special.”

Meanwhile, Baylor and Kansas just keep winning, setting up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.

“The best we could be right now is being the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. We're No. 2,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, whose team beat West Virginia and Oklahoma last week. “The reason we're not No. 1 is Baylor beat us on our home floor. They deserve it. I'm not looking at it like we haven't done as well as our record because we're in second place. I'm looking at it like we played pretty good that day and got beat by a better team, and now we have a chance to get them back.”

The Bears and Jayhawks both have business to handle before they collide on Saturday, though. Kansas got a visit from Iowa State to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night while Baylor will be visiting Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

If both win, it would set up one of the biggest games in the history of the Ferrell Center.

"I think it’s a tribute to the players, their belief,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We’ve been operating under joy ... (and) focusing one game at a time and we’ll keep doing that.”