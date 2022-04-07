SAN DIEGO (AP) — After playing home games in a Los Angeles suburb the last two seasons, San Diego State’s football players loaded into buses for the 10-minute drive to their new stadium.

They liked what they saw of 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium so much that they were already looking forward to what it will be like having a home-field advantage again.

Snapdragon Stadium is scheduled to open Sept. 3 with a game against Arizona.

Linebacker Caden McDonald said getting to open a new stadium in the school’s 100th season of football was a big reason why he came back for his senior season.

“I was really excited when I knew that we were going to tour the stadium today,” receiver Jesse Mathews said. “Just walking through the tunnels and being on that field and seeing the stands and everything and how it’s going to look when the season comes along, that was the best part for me. And then sharing the moment with my teammates was really special.”

