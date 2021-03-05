Aztecs football to play home games in Carson, face Pac-12 foes Arizona, Utah

San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke poses for a photo with his players before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego State football team and Mountain West released its 2021 schedule Friday, with the Aztecs playing seven “home” games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson while demolition of the team’s previous stadium continues.

The Aztecs will have only one road contest over the first six weeks of the season. The 2021 Mountain West Championship has been slated for Dec. 4.

SDSU opens the 2021 campaign at home against New Mexico State on Sept. 4. The next two games feature showdowns with Pac-12 teams Arizona and Utah before wrapping up nonconference play with Towson.

The Aztecs hit the road for the first time in 35 days on Oct. 16, when they travel to defending Mountain West champion San Jose State. SDSU had its eight-game winning streak against the Spartans snapped in a 28-17 loss last season.

SDSU ends its 2021 regular season at home against Boise State on Nov. 27. San Diego State beat the Broncos, 19-13, in the last meeting in Boise, Idaho, on Oct. 6, 2018 to even up the all-time series at 3-3.

San Diego State coach Brady Hoke gestures during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The ninth conference championship game will take place on Dec. 4 and will match the winner of the West Division — San Diego State, Fresno State, Hawai’i, Nevada, San Jose State and Nevada — and the Mountain Division — Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming — at the highest-ranked division champion’s field.

SDSU finished 4-4 last year with its four losses coming to teams that went a combined 29-6.

SDCCU Stadium — also known at various times as San Diego Stadium, Jack Murphy Stadium and Qualcomm Stadium — was the former home of the Aztecs, and is now being demolished by the university after SDSU purchased the property from San Diego.

Aztec Stadium, on the same Mission Valley site as the previous stadium, is planned to open in Fall 2022.

The Aztecs 2021 schedule is as follows:

Sept. 4 — New Mexico State;

Sept. 11 — at Arizona;

Sept. 18 — Utah;

Sept. 25 — Towson;

Oct. 9 — New Mexico;

Oct. 16 — at San Jose State;

Oct. 23 — at Air Force;

Oct. 30 — Fresno State;

Nov. 6 — at Hawaii;

Nov. 13 — Nevada;

Nov. 20 — at UNLV;

Nov. 27 — Boise State; and

Dec. 4 — Mountain West Championship (if applicable).

Season tickets for the 2021 Aztec football season at Dignity Health Sports Park start at $149.

To renew season tickets or purchase new season tickets, place a deposit by visiting GoAztecs.com or call the Aztec Ticket Office at 619-283-SDSU.

