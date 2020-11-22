Aztecs football game canceled over opponent’s COVID-19 concerns

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State football team will not play Fresno State as planned Friday “due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Fresno State football program,” the team announced Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a player or staff member for the Bulldogs had tested positive for the virus, or if it was a matter of possible close contact with someone who was sick.

Though the Aztecs lost their opponent for Friday, they may still play this weekend: “We will actively search for a game this weekend because our coaches, student-athletes and staff want to play,” SDSU Athletics Director John David Wicker explained.

Friday #Aztecs FB game vs Fresno St. canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing in FSU program. Will not be rescheduled. Possible opportunity for @AztecFB to play Pac-12 team under Pac-12’s new rule allowing non-conf. games. UW likely available because Wash St. has Covid issues too — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) November 22, 2020

“We have reached out to the conference office and the Pac-12 that we are actively looking for a game. We will have to see how testing goes this week for all of the schools in our conference and the Pac-12.”

The Mountain West Conference is declaring the game a no contest, and has no plans to reschedule it, conference officials said.

The Aztecs (3-2, 3-2 MW), who were coming off a tough 26-21 loss at Nevada on Saturday, will now hold onto the Old Oil Can trophy for another year after beating the Bulldogs, 17-7, last season in San Diego. Fresno State is 3-1 this year, but had its game canceled with San Jose State on Friday.

San Diego State’s next scheduled opponent is Colorado State on Dec. 5 at their temporary “home” stadium of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.