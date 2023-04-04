SAN DIEGO — Despite losing the NCAA National Championship game, Aztecs fans are still showing the SDSU men’s basketball team a lot of love and appreciation.

There was still excitement and a sense of pride on campus Tuesday morning, following the team’s 76-59 loss to UConn in the tournament final.

It was the furthest the program had ever advanced in the NCAA Tournament.

“Tough loss. It was definitely crazy out here.” SDSU student Sage Cannon told FOX 5. “You know we’ve never made it this far, the Elite Eight and then the Final Four and the Finals. I’m stoked. We made it far.”

Cannon was one of the more than 12,000 Aztec fans were in attendance at the Viejas Arena watch party to cheer on the Aztecs during the championship

In the end, it wasn’t the outcome Aztecs fans wanted, but it certainly cemented an excitement on campus.

That excitement led to some unruliness before the game however, as video captured outside the Viejas Arena watch party showed fans jumping over the gate to try and get in after the venue reached maximum capacity.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries or arrests made.

Today and from here on out, the Aztecs have a lot to be excited about, as the program has reached new heights during their historic run.

You can expect the team to get a warm welcome home from Aztecs fans when they return from Houston. The team is expected to return to San Diego State sometime Tuesday afternoon.