SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs softball team’s season has come to an end after dropping the final game in the best-of-three Super Regional Series on Sunday against the University of Utah.

The No. 3 Aztecs, with Sunday’s 2-7 loss to the No. 15 seed, fell one game short of making their first College World Series appearance in program history.

Sophomore pitcher Allie Light took the loss after allowing five runs — one earned — on eight hits and no walks or strikeouts over a little more than four innings. Freshman reliever Dee Dee Hernandez gave up two additional runs on three hits, while striking out one.

Sunday’s game was a make-or-break game after the series was split 1-1 going into the final showdown between the two West division teams.

SDSU secured an early 4-3 victory in the first Super Regional game at Dumke Family Softball Stadium on Friday, but the count evened after Saturday’s 1-10 fifth-inning loss to the Utes.

While the Aztecs won’t be heading to the NCAA softball finals, their run in the penultimate series remained one for the books: the team became the first to win its debut Super Regional game since James Madison in 2016.

The women’s softball team also closed out the season with a 39-17, or .696, record — the third-best in school history, according to SDSU.

With the Aztecs out, Utah will advance to play the No. 7 University of Washington Thursday, gunning for a spot in the eight-team World Series.

The softball NCAA World Series will begin on June 1 in a double-elimination format, with the final two teams playing a best-of-three series for the national championship title.