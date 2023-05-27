SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The San Diego State University softball team has their eyes on the prize after beating out No. 15 overall seed Utah in game one of the NCAA Super Regionals in Salt Lake City Friday.

The Aztecs secured a 4-3 victory after outhitting their opponent, despite Utah being the fourth-best hitting team in the country, according to NCAA stats.

This marks the first NCAA tournament road game win in SDSU’s program history. Plus, this season’s Aztecs is now the first team to win its debut NCAA Super Regional game since James Madison in 2016.

Game highlights

SDSU’s Elianna Reyes took position on first base after her teammate, Cali Decker, was walked by a Utah pitcher after three innings.

With the score board showing 3-2 Aztecs down, Makena Brocki knocked a single to right-center field as Reyes sprinted to secure a stance at third base.

SDSU sophomore AJ Murphy’s bat connected with the softball in the top of the fourth inning for a two-run double, getting both of her teammates home before getting out at third in a triple attempt.

The momentum continued with SDSU loading the bases single-by-single thanks to Alexis Otero, Macey Keester and Bella Espinoza.

Then — a strike out from Utah Mariah Lopez, outing Mac Barbara, but the previous runs were enough for the Aztecs to take the lead which they kept.

SDSU’s Allie Light and Dee Dee Hernandez only allowed Utah five hits during the entire game.

The Aztecs are leading the best-of-three series with the Utah and are now eyeing the Women’s College World Series, which can become a reality for the Aztecs if they win Saturday. The first pitch it set for 2 p.m. PST.