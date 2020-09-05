Aztecs extend head basketball coach Brian Dutcher through 2026

Head coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs looks on during a game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State University announced Friday that head men’s basketball coach Brian Dutcher has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Aztecs through 2025-26 season.

The 2019-20 USA Friday National Coach of the Year is entering his fourth season as head coach and beginning his 22nd year as part of the staff at SDSU.

The three-year extension follows a season that featured a 26-game win streak and a Mountain West Conference-record 12th men’s basketball championship with a 17-1 mark. “If the postseason had been held as scheduled before COVID-19 derailed it, the Aztecs would have appeared for the 13th time in the last 15 years.

“Brian Dutcher has been an integral part of the San Diego State basketball legacy and it is important to have him in place to continue our winning tradition,” said John David Wicker, SDSU’s athletic director. “Since taking over as head coach, Brian has done an excellent job of molding our student-athletes into young men and has assembled an outstanding coaching staff.”

In the 99 previous seasons of Aztec basketball, no head coach had won 20 or more games in each of his first three seasons or compiled more victories – – 73 — than Dutcher. In his three seasons, San Diego State owns a 5-4 record against AP Top 25 teams.

“Having spent more than 20 years at San Diego State University I understand what a special place this is,” Dutcher said. “I am humbled and honored to continue to represent SDSU and Aztec Basketball as its head coach.”

Dutcher and the Aztecs welcome back three returning starters in all- conference forward Matt Mitchell, guard Jordan Schakel and forward Nathan Mensah.