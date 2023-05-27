SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State Aztecs softball team has one more shot to make its first Women’s College World Series in the program’s history following a 10-1 defeat to the Utah Utes in the NCAA Super Regional.

Saturday’s five-inning loss was the second game of the best-of-three series in the tournament against No.15 overall seed Utah at Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

The Aztecs entered the game after securing a 4-3 victory Friday over the Utes, becoming the first team to win its debut NCAA Super Regional game since James Madison in 2016. But they couldn’t keep the same mojo as SDSU pitchers allowed 13 hits on Saturday.

The dominating performance from the Utes completed the run-rule win, which according to the NCAA, the plate umpire may declare the run-ahead rule if one team is up by eight or more runs after five or more equal innings.

With the series now split at 1-1, the Aztecs (39-16) and Utes (41-14) will play in Utah at noon on Sunday.

