Aztecs’ Darren Hall on being drafted by Falcons: ‘I wanted to cry and scream at the same time’

SAN DIEGO – After spending the last four years with San Diego State, cornerback Darren Hall was rewarded by being drafted last week by the Atlanta Falcons.

“My phone rang. I was with my family, a couple of friends and my girlfriend,” Hall said. “Talking to the owner, the GM, telling me they were going to draft me. It was crazy, real crazy.”

Hall, a Pasadena native, was picked by the Falcons in the fourth round as the 108th overall selection in the draft. A first-team all-Mountain West pick in 2020, he started the final 19 games of his career. He also led the country in pass breakups in 2019.

“If it could describe it I’d tell you it was so surreal,” he said. “I wanted to cry and scream at the same time out of excitement. There were so many mixed emotions.”

Hall is the eighth SDSU player selected in the last five NFL Drafts. His selection gives San Diego State 20 NFL Draft picks in the last 11 seasons.

