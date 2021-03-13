Aztecs beat Utah State 68-57 to win Mountain West title

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell, right, celebrates with teammates after defeating Utah State in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship round of the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Mitchell scored 14 points to lead No. 19 San Diego State to a 68-57 victory over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game.

The Aggies had beaten San Diego State in each of the last two tournament championship games.

For the first time since 2011, the Aztecs have won both the regular season and tournament Mountain West championship.



And we're GOING DANCING. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/QL7fwO9HfS — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 14, 2021

The Aztecs, who also won the regular-season championship, had lost six of their previous seven title game appearances.

With the league’s automatic bid, the Aztecs return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. It marked just the fifth time the No. 1 seed won the title in 22 years.