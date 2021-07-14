Aztec Stadium topped-out less than 14 months before 1st game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With the rubble of Qualcomm Stadium piled high about 150 yards away, the construction of San Diego State’s new football stadium reached a major milestone.

Construction crews performed a traditional topping-out ceremony at Aztec Stadium by hoisting the final steel beam into place at the top of one of the scoreboard frames. The beam was signed by guests, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and had a symbolic evergreen tree on it.

A representative from Clark Construction said 2,500 workers have poured 30,000 cubic yards of concrete and set 3,500 tons of steel to get to this point. He said the rest of the construction process will not move quite as fast, but they plan to have the first seat installed by the end of the year.

San Diego State Athletic Director John David Wicker also said they’re on time and on budget for the Aztecs to play their first football game there next year.

“Coming out, you’d see them pouring concrete and those types of things,” Wicker said. “But when the steel came up, you know, you can really see the building and how intimate it’s going to be. This isn’t going to be like the old Qualcomm Stadium or other places. You’re going to be right on top of the action.”

The ceremony came less than 14 months before the 35,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open on Sept. 3, 2022, with a game against Arizona.