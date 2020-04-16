Aztec Luq Barcoo prepares for NFL Draft

SAN DIEGO — Aztec senior cornerback Luq Barcoo was looking forward to San Diego State’s Pro-Day, when he could show NFL scouts the speed and agility that earned him All-American honors. That chance never came for Barcoo after the coronavirus pandemic hit, but the South Bay native didn’t let that stop him.

Barcoo put on quite a performance his senior season on the Mesa. The Castle Park High product had 55 tackles and recorded nine interceptions which tied for the national lead. Voted first team All Mountain West, second and third team All-American and a semi-finalist for the best defensive back in the country, the 21-year-old says he was surprised he wasn’t invited to the NFL combine.

“Just added fuel to the fire,” Barcoo said. “It put a chip on my shoulder and I just looked forward to showing what I could do at my Pro Day. But then that got canceled so the next step was doing my own Pro Day video and I’m glad I was able to get that done.”

With help from friends and coaches, Barcoo created his own Pro Day at a park in National City.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound NFL hopeful says that video got the attention from teams like the Chiefs, Ravens, Colts and 49ers.

“A few teams actually used the word draft so basically letting me know they want to draft me and they hope I land with them so I’ve been getting some good feedback,” he said.

Barcoos also talked with former Aztecs Damonte Kazee and Rashaad Penny about their experience going through the draft and playing in the NFL.

“Transitioning from college level to the NFL is not that big of a difference except for guys are just a little bit bigger, a little bit faster and a little bit stronger,” Barcoo said. “But I mean it’s the same game of football we’ve been playing our whole life so they’re just trying to make sure I stay confident and stuff like that.”

Barcoo says he’s training as much as can, where he can, trying his best to stay ready for a phone call he’s dreamt about getting his whole life.

“Stay as humble as possible and just stay motivated and not really think about it too much,” Barcoo said. “I feel like once it actually happens I’ll be able to like really sit down and think about like, ‘wow, I really made it,’ but right now I’m still just praying and still wishing for the best.”

The NFL Draft kicks off April 23 through 25.