Aztec football postpones start of spring season over contact tracing

San Diego State coach Brady Hoke gestures during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego State athletic department announced Tuesday that the Aztec football program postponed the start of spring practice due to COVID-19 contact tracing in the SDSU community unrelated to the program.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes remains our top priority,” football coach Brady Hoke said. “Due to contact tracing, we have pushed back the start of spring ball. The good news is that no student-athletes are part of the contact tracing. They will continue to work out and we will be able to have a complete spring season.”

SDSU was scheduled to start its spring practice on Tuesday following a postponement Monday because of inclement weather. The athletic department did not specify a date for when the spring season, which consists of 15 practices, will resume.

“I have said on several occasions how proud I am of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and university officials on how they have been able to navigate these unusual times,” Hoke said.

“Because of their remarkable efforts, we were able to play games in eight consecutive weeks last season.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.