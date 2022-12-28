SAN DIEGO — Aztec men’s basketball teamed up with volunteers at New Season’s Church to feed people in need.

“I mean, it’s great. I’m out here with my teammates, we got up at 8 a.m. in the morning,” said Darrion Trammell.

A sacrifice that blessed the church staff.

“They indicated they had about 11, but they came with about 20 people,” said Deacon Earl Coleman.

SDSU’s squad got connected with the church through their NIL deal with the Mesa Foundation, a company focused on changing the public perception of paid sponsorships for high school and college athletes.

“We started in October and I think this is good to change the agenda on NIL. You know, it’s not always about the shoes, clothes and money you get. Trying to, you know, impress people and look Hollywood,” said Adam Seiko.

Despite getting paid by the Mesa Foundation for the appearance, the Aztecs came to play.

“I feel like, we all feel like, this is the most important thing you can for your community,” said Seiko.

“Impact other people’s lives, who maybe need a little assistance. I feel like putting out hand in that’s great and we’re going to live with that for the rest of our lives,” said Trammell.

This is the first time the Aztecs helped the church. New Season’s Church holds monthly distributions, helping around 200 families. Usually feeling overwhelmed, the SDSU players help make the job a lot easier for church members.

“We’ve been able to utilize them right away…letting the community see San Diego State is supporting this program,” said Coleman.

The Aztec players hope they can make positive change through service.