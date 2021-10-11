Attention football fanatics: SDCCU Holiday Bowl tickets go on sale Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — Are you ready for some college football action? Tickets for the 43rd annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at Petco Park go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The SDCCU Holiday Bowl, which features powerhouse teams from the Pac-12 and ACC, was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The inaugural game is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

“Get ready San Diego,” said Bob Bolinger, 2021 president of the bowl game effort. “Our volunteers, partners and staff are working hard to prepare for the very best fan experience of any bowl game in the country.”

Bowl officials and the Padres announced Petco Park as host of the game in June.

The last Holiday Bowl was played in 2019 at SDCCU Stadium and featured the Iowa Hawkeyes defeating the USC Trojans, 49-24. It was the last sporting event ever played at SDCCU Stadium.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $265 and can be purchased here.