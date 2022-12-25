SAN DIEGO — If you are planning to attend the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at Petco Park, be sure to arrive early to score free tickets to SeaWorld San Diego.

The first 10,000 fans who enter the gate will be given one-day park admission tickets, event coordinators announced Friday in a press release. The passes will be distributed at each of the three main entrances

“We are so grateful to SeaWorld San Diego, partners of the non-profit bowl game effort for decades,” said Mark Neville, CEO of the Holiday Bowl. “In what already is a premium fan event, this year’s SDCCU Holiday Bowl fan experience was just made even better thanks to our friends at SeaWorld. What a great opportunity for fans to learn more about marine mammals and enjoy all the fun rides and attractions the park has to offer.”

SeaWorld San Diego Park President Jim Lake also commented on the partnership. He said, “As a popular San Diego landmark, we’re very excited to offer locals and tourists attending the game the opportunity to visit our park for a day. We’re happy to show our support for the Holiday Bowl and the benefits it brings to our city, plus give back to our community.”

Moe information about the event can be found here.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. for the 43rd annual competition. Tickets are now on sale now.