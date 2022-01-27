At Torrey Pines, fans watch the pros for tips to improve their own golf games

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The sun shined bright Thursday at Torrey Pines as some of golf’s brightest stars teed off on the second day of the annual Farmers Insurance Open.

For fans both big and small, the second day of action had plenty to offer.

“Well, of course, (the) local boys, always somebody you want to root for,” attendee Chris Spence said. “It’d be good to see Phil (Mickelson) do well. Beautiful area, it’s a beautiful day. It’s always nice to be on the golf course especially here at Torrey Pines for the ocean view.”

The view from the picturesque course is so good, it brings people out from all over San Diego.

“We used to go to the Pheonix Open,” another attendee Tigger Gillam said, “but it’s just gotten too crazy. This one’s so much nicer. This is still personal and quiet.”

As of Thursday, there’s a three-way tie at the top between Jon Rahm, Adam Schenk and Justin Thomas. The tournament’s defending champion Patrick Reed remains in the hunt in a 12-way tie for 23rd at 6 under par, as does San Diego State grad Xander Schauffele at 4 under after shooting a 72.

But the road to the tournament title ended Thursday for a few of the sport’s biggest names, including the San Diegan Mickelson as well as Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Even without some of these names playing on, longtime fans of the sport are offering advice to newcomers: Pay attention to those who remain.

“You gotta get some swag … as a memory of the event and get right where the golfers are hitting,” Spence said, “so you can actually watch take a little video maybe do a little analysis of your own golf game based on a little (slow motion) video you get of some of these golfers.”

Click or tap here to purchase tickets for any of the remaining days of this week’s tournament.