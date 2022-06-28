WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:45 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff rebounded from a set down to beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old Gauff was the runner-up at the French Open but needed three sets to get past the 54th-ranked Romanian.

The 11th-seeded Gauff got the go-ahead break in the third set at 5-5 on her sixth break point of the game when Ruse double-faulted.

Gauff accumulated 25 break points but converted only four. Ruse was more efficient on break points, converting four of six.

Ruse made more than twice as many unforced errors: 54 to Gauff’s 26.

Gauff reached the fourth round in her previous two appearances at Wimbledon.

___

2:55 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 matches — the longest run on the women’s tour since 1997.

Swiatek beat Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 on Centre Court.

After dominating early, Swiatek fell behind 3-1 in the second set before winning the next five games. She saved five break points to avoid going down 4-1.

It was the 21-year-old Polish player’s first match since winning the French Open title earlier this month.

The previous wins in her streak were on either clay or hard courts — this was her first on grass.

Martina Hingis reached 37 wins in a row before losing at the 1997 French Open final.

___

12:30 p.m.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov retired from his first-round match at Wimbledon against American opponent Steve Johnson after having a medical evaluation of his leg.

The 18th-seeded Dimitrov won the first set 6-4 and was trailing 5-2 in the second when the 31-year-old Bulgarian stopped playing on No. 2 Court.

Dimitrov reached the last four at the All England Club in 2014.

___

11:20 a.m.

Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The All England Club announced Berrettini’s withdrawal and he posted about it on Instagram.

The eighth-seeded Italian was supposed to play Cristian Garín in the first round on Tuesday.

Berrettini is being replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying.

___

11 a.m.

Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court.

First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She’ll put her 35-match winning streak on the line against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Then it’s 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

___

