EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After days of intense, down-to-the wire negotiations, the New York Giants agreed to a four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants confirmed the deal with Jones Tuesday night. The agreement with his agents was reached with the franchise tag deadline minutes away.

With Jones under contract, the Giants used their franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

“We had productive conversations with Daniel and his representatives over the course of the past week or so,” general manager Joe Schoen said. “We are all pleased that we were able to come to an agreement prior to today’s deadline. This gives us a greater ability to continue to build our roster.”

The long-term contract allows the Giants to sharply reduce Jones’ cap number in this and subsequent seasons.

“I said after the season I love this place,” said Jones, who turns 26 in May. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I want to be here. I have great respect for this organization, the (owners), my coaches and teammates. I am happy we were able to come to an agreement.”

Barkley’s tag is nonexclusive, which means he’s able to negotiate with other teams in addition to the Giants. New York would have the right to match any team’s offer and would receive two first-round draft picks if it decided not to match.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season would earn just over $10 million playing on the franchise tag.

The deals came after Jones delivered a career season, leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Giants had refused to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract before the start of last season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

The No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft, Jones had a breakout season and led New York to a 9-7-1 record. Working with new coach Brian Daboll, Jones threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added another dimension to the offense by running for a quarterback franchise-record 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants had their first winning season since 2016 and beat Minnesota in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles thrashed them in the divisional round.

Signing Jones allowed the Giants to tag Barkley, who also was an unrestricted free agent. Barkley had his best and healthiest season since 2018, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 338 yards.

The Giants had started the offseason with roughly $46 million in cap space. Safety and leading tackler Julian Love, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates, receivers Darius Slayton and Richie James and long snapper Casey Kreiter are also set to become unrestricted free agents.

