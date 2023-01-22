CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit.

Shiffrin finished seventh in a super-G on Sunday, 0.62 seconds behind race winner Ragnhild Mowinckel, to mark the third straight event in Cortina this weekend that she missed out on the podium.

Her next chances to break a tie with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record will come in two giant slaloms at the Kronplatz resort in nearby San Vigilio di Marebbe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mowinckel finished 0.30 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Marta Bassino on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Italian standout Sofia Goggia sat out the race following a fall a day earlier, due to soreness in her right knee.

Shiffrin was on pace to finish on the podium until she veered wide off the racing line toward the end of her run just before the concluding jump into the finish area. She shook her head slightly upon seeing her time, which at that point was good for second place behind Bassino.

“I made a little error with my timing on the last turn on the course,” Shiffrin said. “And of course it’s quite flat down here so you lose some speed. But it was quite a strong run.”

It was the third career victory for Mowinckel, who claimed silver medals in both downhill and giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics before missing the entire 2019-20 season due to a serious knee injury.

“I was generally surprised when I saw my time because I knew the race was close,” Mowinckel said.

The race started directly into the Tofana Schuss, a chute between two walls of rock that is the steepest part of the course, rapidly ramping skiers’ speeds up to 115 kph (70 mph) as they rushed zig-zag down the mountain.

If Shiffrin doesn’t win in San Vigilio, her next races will be two slaloms — her best event, having accounted for 51 of her 82 wins — in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, next weekend. That was where Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old in March, 2011.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports